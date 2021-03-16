Advertisement

Columbia County works on plan to map out the future

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, the steering committee is discussing its “Vision 2035” plan.

The plan is required by the state and is supposed to set goals and plans for developing the area.

The committee has been asking for people’s ideas on the plan for over a year.

Members discussed those plans at a public meeting Monday night.

MORE | Growth in Columbia County attracts more people and businesses

“This is an opportunity for us as a community to take stock how where we’ve been over the past five years, and more importantly get some public input and feedback on where we need to go with our vision,” said Scott Sterling, Columbia County director of planning services.

The plan will map out where things should be, what roads will need widening and development opportunities.

“As we grow, the demands are going to shift in some respects but also stay the same so how do we handle that balance,” Sterling told News 12 earlier.

“How do we balance growth with quality of life and aspects of Columbia County that everybody has grown accustomed to or is interested in being a part of?”

Feedback is now closed for the plan.

It’s set to be finalized by June.

