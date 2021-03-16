Advertisement

Citadel cadet arrested in connection with Capitol riot

FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6....
FBI court documents state this image shows Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Irizarry faces three charges in connection with the incident. (Source: FBI)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel has confirmed a cadet is one of two people facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Elias Irizarry and Elliot Bishai are accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI documents.

Irizarry is currently a second-semester freshman at The Citadel, spokesperson Kim Keelor-Parker confirmed.

Court documents state the FBI released multiple photos taken from surveillance footage showing rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during deadly riots.

One of the photos depicted three men, and witnesses helped the FBI identify Irizarry and Bishai as two of the men in that image, an affidavit states.

The documents state Irizarry and Bishai are both “cadets in a Civil Air Patrol Unit” with which the witness is associated. Additional witnesses also recognized and identified the two men, the FBI said. Those witnesses also saw footage from The New Yorker and recognized the pair in that footage, the documents state.

The FBI said the third person shown, Grayson Sherrill, was arrested on March 1.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

