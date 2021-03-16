Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Tammy Briggs and her daughter April Williams
Friends of victims, suspect speak on tragedy of Augusta double slaying
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Neighbors say Copse Drive is normally quiet.
Double slaying could signal treacherous trajectory for Richmond County
Stock graphic
Bicyclist identified after fatal crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken

Latest News

Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Battle over Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses