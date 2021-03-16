Advertisement

Bicyclist killed by vehicles on Pine Log Road in Aiken

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist died after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Pine Log Road in Aiken, according to authorities.

The accident happened just before 8:27 p.m. Monday, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The male victim was crossing Pine Log Road at Waites Street on his bicycle when he was struck by two eastbound vehicles, Ables reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center, and Ables’ staff was called there at 10:10 p.m.

The victim’s name will be released after he has been positively identified and his family has been notified, Ables said.

Ables’ office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating.

MORE | Connections found between Columbia murder and Batesburg death

