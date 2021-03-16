Augusta’s newest amateur boxing tournament is back at Augusta Regional

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport and The Augusta Boxing Club and have joined forces to host an amateur boxing tournament, the Augusta Regional Classic.

The tournament will showcase the talent of the best amateur boxers in the CSRA. On May 22, 70 fighters from across the CSRA and the country will meet inside Hangar 1 at AGS to face off against one another. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m at 1501 Aviation Way.

“The Augusta Boxing Club is a nonprofit organization that uses boxing as a tool to steer youth off the streets and into a structured environment that builds confidence, develops self-discipline, instills a strong work ethic, and teaches them to function within a team,” said Rayonta “Stringray” Whitfield, executive director of the Augusta Boxing Club.

Since its start, the organization has an 80 percent high school graduation rate and several participants have gone on to attend college on scholarships from USA Boxing. And organizers with Augusta Boxing Club are excited to partner with Augusta Regional Airport for this event.

“We are honored to serve as the venue where this event will ‘take flight,’” said Herbert Judon, executive director at the Augusta Regional Airport. “Ever since we met the leadership of the Augusta Boxing Club, we’ve been impressed by their energy, servant’s heart, and zeal to develop young people using the sport of boxing as the conduit to impart positive values and life lessons.”

Information on how to purchase tickets is coming soon. You can also follow the club on Facebook for updates.

Food and drinks will be served. Vendors are welcome to showcase their wares.

For more information, you can contact Augusta Boxing Club by email.

All proceeds from the fight will benefit youth programming at the Augusta Boxing Club.

