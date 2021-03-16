Advertisement

Augusta Stand Down event planned for homeless veterans

Department of Veterans Affairs
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a Veteran Stand Down, a community resource fair for veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of it.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon March 26 at its Uptown Division, 1 Freedom Way.

Veterans can access the event near the mental health entrance area.

Charlie Norwood VA homeless program personnel will be on site providing resources and referrals to mental health, primary care, suicide prevention, women’s health, advance care planning, chaplaincy and domestic violence services, as well as conducting assessments for a Department of Veterans Affairs housing program.

Additional resources and information will be provided by community veteran advocates, including Forces United, Georgia Legal Aid, Safe Homes of Augusta, rape crisis and sexual assault services, veterans service organizations and government public health and mental health agencies.

