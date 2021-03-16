Augusta library buildings to reopen next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches will return to phase three of the reopening process beginning Monday.

All six branches’ hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

There will be a 45-minute time limit for patrons using computers.

Patrons will be able to browse all areas of the branches and check out materials.

All branches will continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Patrons must wear a mask until further notice.

All library branches will still be offering curbside pickup services, as they have been, until the buildings reopen.

