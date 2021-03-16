Augusta library buildings to reopen next week
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches will return to phase three of the reopening process beginning Monday.
All six branches’ hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
There will be a 45-minute time limit for patrons using computers.
Patrons will be able to browse all areas of the branches and check out materials.
All branches will continue to have COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Patrons must wear a mask until further notice.
All library branches will still be offering curbside pickup services, as they have been, until the buildings reopen.
