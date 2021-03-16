Applications being accepted for Richmond County pre-K lottery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is accepting applications for the prekindergarten program.

Parents are encouraged to complete an application to be entered if the student will be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and lives in Richmond County.

The deadline to apply is April 2.

Applicants will be notified if they have selected for a slot on April 20 by phone and April 28 via mail.

For more details and to apply, visit https://www.rcboe.org/preklotteryregistration.

