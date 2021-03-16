Advertisement

Aiken Tech offers free manufacturing certification course

Aiken Technical College
Aiken Technical College
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina residents can earn a Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certified production technician certification and several industry-recognized credentials through a free course offered by Aiken Technical College.

Participants will learn about safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, and maintenance awareness.

The course will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from April 12 through June 17.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have at least a high school diploma or GED.

Those who complete the program will be invited to attend an “invitation only” job fair with the program’s corporate partners, which include AGY, Aiken Personnel Services, Aiken Precision Technologies, BAE Systems, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, MAU Workforce Solutions and MTU.

To apply, contact Kendall Carter at 803-508-7365 or carterk@atc.edu.

MORE | USC Aiken resuming face-to-face instruction for fall 2021

