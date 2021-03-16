Advertisement

Adversity only fueling Burner’s fire

Evans Junior Caitlyn Burner practices with her AAU team in a limited capacity after...
Evans Junior Caitlyn Burner practices with her AAU team in a limited capacity after experiencing her third ACL tear.(Nick Proto)
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In sports, players and teams often say they’ve overcome some form of adversity in order to help them have an epiphany or accomplish a goal. Hearing about adversity on a team is often something that’s become glamorized because of the happy ending. Through adversity, people discover themselves, but that doesn’t make the process of experiencing something dreadful any easier.

Caitlyn Burner is a junior in high school who recently transferred from Grovetown to Evans high. She’s experienced change beyond just schools. When she was only five, her father passed away while serving in Iraq.

“That was hard on all of us. So that pushes me every day to be a better player just for him,” said Burner.

John Franklin Burner was an avid basketball fan and that love of the game translated to his daughter. That wouldn’t be the only hardship of her basketball career.

Numerous athletes have torn their ACL, but few can say that they’ve torn the same one twice and been unlucky enough to have torn both. Caitlyn missed her junior season at Evans because of her most recent ACL and meniscus injury. She’s torn her right ACL twice, both on freak accidents under the rim. Her most recent tear came from a cross over move mixed with some contact.

“It’s tough to see any child go through that, but with her drive and her tenacity, once Caitlyn has her mind set on something, she’s very goal oriented,” said Jacob Yaden.

Yaden is Caitlyn’s step father and AAU coach. Burner gave credit to Yaden and felt fortunate that her step father shared her passion for basketball.

The numerous hardships haven’t stopped Caitlyn from still finding success on the court. She’s currently playing in a limited capacity and is still a few months away from being game ready, but is looking forward to getting back on the court in July.

“People are always like, you’re crazy playing with three torn ACL’s, after three torn ACL’s, but I just think it’s because God knows I can handle it,” said Burner.

Caitlyn’s story is far from over, as is her basketball career. She recently gave a verbal commitment to Bob Jones University after earning a scholarship.

