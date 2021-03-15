USC Aiken resuming face-to-face instruction for fall 2021

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken will return to face-to-face instruction and resume normal campus operations in fall 2021.

“While most of our students have been on campus throughout the current academic year, we are looking forward to a full and exciting on-campus education and student life experience,” said Daren Timmons, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Timmons credited an increase in vaccinations and decrease in the spread of COVID-19 for making this possible, but said the university would remain vigilant in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The school briefly ceased in-person instruction last March when it moved to entirely remote instruction.

In the fall of 2020, students returned to campus for a mixture of face-to-face online, and blended courses, with mask wearing and on-campus testing keeping spread rates low.

For the 14-day period ending March 4, only two of the 24 on-campus housing beds reserved for quarantined students were in use.

The fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 19.

