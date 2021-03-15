Steps taken towards non-discrimination ordinance for local G. a businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are taking the next steps to pass a non-discrimination ordinance in Richmond county.

The ordinance would keep local businesses and other organizations from treating people differently based on things like race, gender, religion, disabilities, and more.

Commissioners have not yet voted on the draft. But if approved, businesses that are found guilty of discrimination will receive a 500 dollar fine then a 1,000 dollar fine for each subsequent violation. The final penalty is having the business license revoked.

“I know people have reached out to Augusta Pride and said, ‘What can I do? I’ve been fired here or something happened at my job or when I tried to go here,’ and many times over the years we weren’t able to really give them guidance,” said James Mintz, President of Augusta Pride. “While there is a hate crime law in Georgia, that only protects against crimes motivated by bias. There are no discrimination protections in the workplace at the state level. Federal law only applies to agencies with more than 15 employees.”

City leaders have drafted a non-discrimination ordinance that would penalize local businesses for treating individuals unfairly. The ordinance will fill a gap that exists in state law and federal law.

“You can be fired for being a Christian or for being black, or for being, you know, Irish, under state law,” said Matthew Duncan, Attorney, and President of Equality Augusta. “But Augusta is on the road to change that.”

Currently, 11 Georgia cities have similar ordinances. With these, individuals must file a complaint with the Augusta compliance office to be investigated. After that, those involved have the chance to complete mediation and if that does not resolve the issue, the case could be taken to court.

All parties that are involved, if there is an allegation of discrimination, benefit from a thorough process that looks at and finds out exactly what happened to avoid innocent misunderstandings.

“Everyone deserves to live in an accepting community and this ordinance is a move towards that goal,” said Mintz.

