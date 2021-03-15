State superintendent to visit Fort Gordon school this week

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Superintendent Richard Woods will visit Freedom Park Elementary at Fort Gordon to present the school and Principal Dr. Titania Singh with the Military Flagship School Award.

The award recognizes schools going above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and families.

Military Flagship Schools provide specific outreach to military families and recognize and accommodate their unique needs.

Freedom Park Elementary is one of seven schools in the state receiving this award.

Woods said in a statement: “This emphasis on military children will go a long way toward making Georgia the most military-friendly state in the nation. But most of all, it’s the right thing to do for the men and women who sacrifice their lives for our freedoms.”

He’ll visit the school at 9 a.m. Thursday.

