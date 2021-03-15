Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive

(KWTX)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening.

Deputies say they responded to the 5000 block of Copse Drive off Gordon Highway in reference to a shooting at 8:47 p.m. When they got there, they say they found two people had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.

Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene and are in the early stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

