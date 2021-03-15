Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 rescue plan’s benefits
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed new and returning students to the housing...
USC Aiken resuming face-to-face instruction for fall 2021