One year ago today, the CSRA reported its first case of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA has come a long way after the first COVID-19 case was reported a year ago.

A year ago, we were on the grounds of AU’s campus, during that opening news conference where the first case of COVID-19 was announced in our area.

It’s a surreal moment to look back on that sparked a journey none of us could’ve expected.

“It is in our community.”

The words so surreal at the time, set in reality soon after.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget it,” Dr. Phillip Coule with AU Health said. “You realize that you are standing there announcing that it is indeed happening here. And you come to the realization that we’ve got a long road ahead.”

At the time Dr. Coule and others predicted three to six months of this new normal.

“A local state of emergency.”

Yet two weeks after that first case, the first local death to the virus and hospitalizations in Augusta rose to near 70.

“I found that there were a lot of people who wanted to find someone to blame,” Jason Hasty said.

You may remember Hasty. He was the first official COVID-19 case in our area.

“Oh, you’re that guy. You brought the coronavirus...”

And he still fights thoughts from those moments.

“I finally got to the point where I said, ‘You know, you’re not going to be able to control either rumors or what people think.’”

“Those were scary times. We were afraid,” Dr. Ioana Chirca with University Hospital said.

Dr. Chirca has helped lead University’s response on the frontlines. The hospital has cared for just over 2,300 COVID-19 patients since March of last year.

“Now, we have a year behind us. We have gained experience, and we have gained confidence,” Chirca said.

That confidence is because of research and innovation.

AU Health developed the first COVID-19 test in the southeast, outside of CDC or state public health efforts, and were one of the first to start saliva testing.

Now our medical community is leading mass vaccination clinics.

“We’ve kind of come full circle. The numbers are going down. We are seeing less critically ill people from this,” Coule said.

The numbers are as low as they’ve been since the end of March last year, and vaccinations are working.

“Before our cases were in the over 65 population, but now we are seeing this shift,” Chirca explained.

Health officials hope it’s a shift back to the way things were before, with better memories ahead.

“This thing may soon be only a bad memory.”

AU Health says there are two COVID patients at their hospital on the ventilator right now. At the peak, there were nearly 50 which shows you just how far we’ve come in this fight.

