Names of suspect, victims released after Augusta double slaying; clues sought in Aiken County death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have identified the suspect they are looking for after two people were fatally shot Sunday evening. The victims’ names were also released.

Deputies say they responded to the 5000 block of Copse Drive off Gordon Highway in reference to a shooting at 8:47 p.m. Sunday.

When they got there, they say they found two people had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.

The two have been identified as 46-year-old Tammy Briggs and 21-year-old April Williams.

Both victims live at the home in a suburban-looking neighborhood of newer wooded-sided houses with stone accents near Grovetown and Fort Gordon.

Investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and were in the early stages of their investigation late Sunday.

On Monday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said James Lamont Briggs, 58, is the suspect they are looking for in the double slaying.

He’s described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Briggs was last seen driving a black 2014 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup. The rear windshield of the vehicle has a noticeable letter B in “fancy writing” on it, deputies said in a news release. The truck has Georgia license plate No. PKL1340.

Briggs is considered to be armed and dangerous and has active warrants for his arrest, the agency said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Wes Ward or any on-call investigator at 706-821-1453 or 706-821-1020.

Aiken County investigation

The shooting deaths weren’t the only ones over the weekend in the CSRA.

Rufus Carmichael, 48, of West Columbia was found dead in the 100 block of Holder Road near Batesburg around 1:57 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses on the scene told investigators they found Carmichael’s body near the tree line.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Carmichael suffered at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday.

At this time, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as “suspicious.”

