Masters Par 3 Contest won’t be held this year due to social distancing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters’ Par 3 Contest will not take place this year, according to Augusta National Golf Club.

The club says the decision was made due to social distancing protocols.

“It is our hope that this event will resume in 2022,” the club said.

The popular contest, which dates back more than half a century, is typically held on Wednesday of tournament week and televised around the world. Family members often serve as caddies.

This year’s Masters will include limited attendance due to the pandemic and is scheduled for April 5-11.

The tournament will be conducted with similar health and safety standards to those previously instituted in November, when the delayed 2020 Masters was held.

Confirmation of the Par 3 Contest cancellation comes a few days after municipal officials released their plans for Masters traffic.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.