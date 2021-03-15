Mass vaccination is underway at drive-thru site in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re giving you a first look today at a new drive-thru mass vaccination clinic opening in our area.

It’s at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville, and it’s the first GEMA vaccine clinic in the CSRA.

Even if you don’t live in Washington County, it may be a good option to get the vaccine.

Here’s how it’s going to work: once you register online, you’ll drive through here, and members of the National Guard will check you in.

Then you’ll drive through the registration tent, the vaccination tent, and the waiting parking lot before you hit the road once again.

“It’s very quick, simple, and we’ll get them on their way.”

Quick and simple, but most importantly: it’s necessary.

“I know a lot of our healthcare facilities, hospitals, they’re overwhelmed. They have been overwhelmed. They’re working hard. And we’re here to help ease that burden,” said Homeland Security Coordinator David Shanks.

Site coordinator David Shanks anticipates serving 500 Georgians a day at GEMA’s new Washington County vaccine clinic.

While the location is meant to serve people in rural, underserved areas of the state, he says any Georgian struggling to make an appointment is welcome.

“A lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of moving parts have come together and allowed us to be able to put this up,” he said.

Dr. Michael Parker, the pastor at the Word of Life Church, says it’s an operation he expected, but perhaps underestimated.

“Even when they started putting up all the tents, I didn’t know it was going to be this big... It’s probably going to be jam-packed. It’s going to be crazy.”

The goal is to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“I’m not a big mask person. I like to see somebody smile. I like to see their face. That’s what I’m hoping we are able to accomplish with this,” Shanks said. So that we can all see smiles again one day soon.

This site will start providing vaccines on Wednesday, but registration is already open.

All you have to do is register at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Unfortunately, that site is not open to South Carolinians but people in the Palmetto State can head to _____ for their shot.

