Have you seen either of these 2 missing local teenagers?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teenagers in separate cases:

Demarius Roberson, 15, was last seen at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Braswell Road. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him. It’s unknown what he was wearing.

Zion Barnes, 17, was last seen at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Old Louisville Road. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about either teenager is urged to contact any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

