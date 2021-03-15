Advertisement

Have you seen either of these 2 missing local teenagers?

From left: Demarius Roberson and Zion Barnes.
From left: Demarius Roberson and Zion Barnes.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teenagers in separate cases:

  • Demarius Roberson, 15, was last seen at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Braswell Road. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him. It’s unknown what he was wearing.
  • Zion Barnes, 17, was last seen at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Old Louisville Road. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about either teenager is urged to contact any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

