Advertisement

Georgia defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has opened a door for taxpayer funds to help cover the legal defense of a man awaiting trial for the 2005 slaying of a teacher whose disappearance long remained a mystery.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday that private defense attorneys for Ryan Duke may seek to contract with a state agency to receive funding for expert witnesses.

Duke is charged with murder in the killing of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead.

The court’s ruling overturns a decision by the trial judge, who found Duke forfeited any right to state funding when he chose private attorneys willing to defend him for free.

The state Supreme Court stopped short of deciding whether Duke has a constitutional right to state funds.

Also in the news ...

  • The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole for a man found guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a suburban Atlanta preschool. A jury in 2016 convicted Hemy Neuman of malice murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in the 2010 killing of Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman. It was the second time Neuman was convicted in the killing, the high court having overturned his first conviction.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide

Latest News

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
South Carolina offers relief this week to some drivers with suspended licenses
A shoot-out at this business claimed the life of a Beech Island resident.
Authorities give update on shooting that killed Beech Island man
Boil water advisory in effect for some Johnstown customers
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway...
2-state gasoline prices increase by about a dime per gallon