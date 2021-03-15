Four-vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are dead following a four-vehicle crash in Bulloch County Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer towing a tanker was driving westbound on I-16 in the right lane and rear-ended another vehicle which caught on fire.

Westbound I-16 is closed due to a vehicle fire near Mile Marker 137. We'll let you know when the scene clears. pic.twitter.com/y6uzlpwkaQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 14, 2021

“It pushed that vehicle into the rear of this other tractor-trailer. In the process of this, another vehicle was sideswiped,” said Cpl. Joshua Riddle, with GSP.

Riddle said the people in the vehicle that caught on fire were pronounced dead at the scene. The Bulloch County Coroner has identified the victims. WTOC will update once their identities have been confirmed.

There was one person in the tanker, two people in the tractor-trailer, and GSP was still working to determine how many people were in the fourth vehicle.

“Right now we’re trying to find out if there were any mechanical issues that caused the crash. Was it distracted driving? Was it anything else? We’re still investigating,” said Cpl. Riddle.

Georgia State Patrol, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Fire Department and Georgia Department of Transportation responded to the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-16 in Bulloch County were closed for much of Sunday afternoon. The lanes reopened Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

