Flooding puts visitation, outpatient procedures on hold at Aiken hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several patients had to be moved early Monday at Aiken Regional Medical Center due to a water problem that led to some temporary changes at the hospital.

At midnight, a water pressure test valve fitting failed on the sixth floor, which caused excessive flooding down the main stairwell of the hospital.

Seven occupied patient rooms were affected, and these patients were moved to dry, unaffected rooms.

The hospital will continue to be fully operational in all inpatient care areas, and patient care will not be compromised, the hospital reported.

Outpatient procedures scheduled for Monday have been canceled. This includes surgery, endoscopy, colonoscopy and catherization lab procedures. Laboratory and diagnostic radiology appointments will still be available.

Visitation for Monday is also suspended. If you have a family member currently in the hospital, you can reach the patient by calling 803-641-5000.

Repairs are underway to restore fire suppression, and water cleanup and restoration is in process.

