Advertisement

Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A vehicle struck several people in a tunnel Monday, killing three of them and injuring multiple others, officials said.

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.

The vehicle left the road and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting several people.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was taken into custody and appeared to be driving impaired, the official said. The driver identified himself to responders and appeared to be giving aid to the people that were struck.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 rescue plan’s benefits
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed new and returning students to the housing...
USC Aiken resuming face-to-face instruction for fall 2021