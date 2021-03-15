Advertisement

Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title

Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking during the first half against Duke in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP | Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets. They won their first ACC title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought. Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56%.

But the Seminoles committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

