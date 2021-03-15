Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets. They won their first ACC title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought. Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56%.

But the Seminoles committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.