Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay dry with temperatures falling into the mid to lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Wedge conditions will form over the day causing cooler temperatures in the upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday. A few spotty showers look possible Monday night, but rain totals look minimal. A developing warm front will try to break apart the wedge as we go through the day on Tuesday with steadier rain forming along the cold front side of the system, can’t rule out the chance for a rumble of thunder as well. Rain totals by Tuesday night will range from 0.5″ - 1.0″.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WRDW)

On Wednesday we’ll be talking about another warm front with a better chance of thunderstorms due to additional warm air being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico. The cold front side of this system will move in through the day on Thursday. With higher levels of instability, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Because of this, we have issued a Weather Alert Day on Thursday for all of the CSRA.

Due to the strong to severe storm risk we have issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday. (WRDW)

While models are still split on the exact timing of the front, between 10am & 4pm, we can still expect stronger storms so it’s best to dust off your severe weather plan as a precaution. In addition to the severe weather threat, there is the chance for minor flooding with between 1-2 inches of rain forecasted to fall between Wednesday and Thursday on top of the rain we see on Tuesday. Rain totals for the week look to be between 2-3 inches.

Remember not to focus on the specific numbers for each town but rather that many locations could see between 2-3 inches. (WRDW)

After the system moves through on Thursday we’ll be drying out on Friday and into the weekend with cooler but mostly sunny conditions. We’ll keep you updated on the severe threat as additional data comes in. You can also download the Weather Alert Team App for the latest severe weather information.

