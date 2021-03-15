COVID-19 updates: Why is Ga. vaccine rollout going slowly?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today more than three million people will join the peach state’s vaccine rollout, but the CDC ranks Georgia one of the slowest states for vaccine distributions.

Health officials say the issue isn’t necessarily about the amount of supply they have on hand but finding the most efficient way to distribute the vaccine.

There is a large supply of vaccines in bigger cities and plenty outside the metro as well. The issue is there are a lot of vaccines in rural counties just sitting in freezers, and when more doses are coming in than vaccines being administered, you get a stockpile.

Some health experts say we should consider changing the paths of the vaccines.

“We’ve seen that Georgia got off to a slow start but it has gotten a lot better thanks in large part to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and GEMA vaccination sites,” said Dr. Amber Schmidtke, public health microbiologist. “They’re really efficient at delivering doses to a lot of people.”

“If that means we need to truck things from rural counties back to urban Atlanta, or maybe there will be bigger interest now that we’re expanding to younger aged populations,” said Schmidtke.

As Georgia continues to receive more vaccines, the amount of shots administered is about 76 percent.

On March 16 five more vaccination sites will open across Georgia, including one in our area. This site will be at Washington County at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville. The Georgia’s Health Department will also be singing people up for the vaccine for the second week in a row.

This will all be leading up to a potentially huge shift in the rollout coming next month.

Georgia is expanding its eligibility to include people 55 and older, people with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

Governor Kemp says that they’re hoping to expand the vaccine rollout to all adults by next month, but starting today more groups with certain conditions are now eligible for the vaccine. People who are now included in the vaccine rollout include people with asthma, cancer, high blood pressure or individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At the Charlie Norwood VA, they have vaccinated about 33 percent of veterans in their service area already. They have given out 20,000 doses in total in our area with about 12,000 of them being first doses. Health officials say that with the help of crew members and volunteers, their clinics have been successful and efficient.

“I think all of us are tired and we’re ready to move forward. One of my gentleman this morning said he’s excited to back to church. So that’s important to him to worship face to face. So that’s why we want to do this and have these special events,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Chief of Pharmacy at Charlie Norwood VA.

Charlie Norwood VA is hoping to distribute another 1,000 shots at their next mass vaccination clinic in Athens.

As eligibility continues to expand across the state, health experts in our area are still working to distribute as many shots as they can.

