Boil water advisory in effect for some Johnstown customers

JOHNSTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System living on Sapp Drive and Bailey Drive in the Johnstown area will experience a water disruption today.

Water service has been interrupted in order to perform system repairs. Once the service is restored, those customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

There have been no reports of contamination so far, however as a precautionary measure, customers should boil water prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.