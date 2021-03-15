Advertisement

Authorities give update on shooting that killed Beech Island man

A shoot-out at this business claimed the life of a Beech Island resident.
A shoot-out at this business claimed the life of a Beech Island resident.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the deadly shooting that happened at 7810 Two Notch Road last week.

Deputies have arrested two men in a shoot-out around 4 p.m. Thursday at Capital City Cycles.

Officials said one man died at the scene and four others were rushed to the hospital.

The man who died was 55-year-old Charles Lilly, of Beech Island, the coroner’s office confirmed. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies said the shooting happened during an argument that “escalated and led to a shoot-out.”

Thursday night, deputies arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

James Hill, 58, has been charged with murder and first-degree assault by a mob.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tammy Briggs, April Williams and James Lamont Briggs
Suspect kills himself after Augusta mom, daughter slain
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide

Latest News

Gavel
Georgia defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
South Carolina offers relief this week to some drivers with suspended licenses
Boil water advisory in effect for some Johnstown customers
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway...
2-state gasoline prices increase by about a dime per gallon