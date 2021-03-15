Authorities give update on shooting that killed Beech Island man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the deadly shooting that happened at 7810 Two Notch Road last week.

Deputies have arrested two men in a shoot-out around 4 p.m. Thursday at Capital City Cycles.

Officials said one man died at the scene and four others were rushed to the hospital.

The man who died was 55-year-old Charles Lilly, of Beech Island, the coroner’s office confirmed. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies said the shooting happened during an argument that “escalated and led to a shoot-out.”

Thursday night, deputies arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

James Hill, 58, has been charged with murder and first-degree assault by a mob.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.