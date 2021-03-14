Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified

BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner has released the identity of the man found dead on the side of Holder Road in Batesburg Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Darryl Ables says 48-year-old Rufus Carmichael of West Columbia was found dead at the 100 block of Holder Road around 1:57 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses on the scene told investigators they found Carmichael’s body near the tree line.

The coroner says Carmichael sustained at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday.

At this time, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as “suspicious.”

