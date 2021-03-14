Advertisement

Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified

(KTVF)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner has released the identity of the man found dead on the side of Holder Road in Batesburg Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Darryl Ables says 48-year-old Rufus Carmichael of West Columbia was found dead at the 100 block of Holder Road around 1:57 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses on the scene told investigators they found Carmichael’s body near the tree line.

The coroner says Carmichael sustained at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday.

At this time, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as “suspicious.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the...
Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order for Georgia
Pedestrian struck in hit and run on Whiskey Rd in Aiken
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Whiskey Road in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Batesburg
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide
Officers say they found Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. with a weapon on his lap.
Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on drug, firearm charges

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can get COVID vaccine starting tomorrow
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Jefferson County escaped inmate back in custody
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
SC pharmacies play role in increasing access, confidence for COVID-19 vaccine
WIS - RURAL VACCINES