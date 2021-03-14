Jefferson County escaped inmate back in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced late Saturday that Jonah Robert Schafner, a 33-year-old inmate who escaped from the Jefferson County Jail on Mar. 9, is back in custody.

Prior to his escape, Schafner was sentenced to 108 months in jail for federal firearms violations. Now, authorities say he will face additional charges.

His criminal history includes charges of fraud, burglary, assault, and firearms offenses.

At the time of his escape, U.S. Marshals Services considered Schafner armed and dangerous.

