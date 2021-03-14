Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can get COVID vaccine starting tomorrow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, Georgians with disabilities, some medical conditions, and those aged 55 or older are eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

Governor Kemp made the announcement about the state’s vaccine expansion on Wednesday.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says eligible conditions that qualify for this round of vaccinations include asthma (moderate to severe), cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, liver disease, heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, immunocompromised conditions, neurological conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, sickle cell disease and blood-related brain issues. See a more complete list at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities were already eligible to get the vaccine, but this expansion now includes people with disabilities caused by illness, longstanding conditions, and injuries. Examples of such disabilities include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, vision loss, nerve damage, loss of a limb, ALS, and multiple sclerosis.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.