Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon as a stalled backdoor front hangs around the region. Despite the clouds, highs should be able to make it up into the low 80s today. Winds will be variable during the day depending on what side of the front you’re located.

Rain chances begin to increase early this upcoming week. A few spotty showers look possible Monday, but rain totals look minimal. The higher chance for rain moves in Tuesday with an approaching area of low pressure and cold front. Rain coverage and totals look to increase more Tuesday with the system moving through.

Rain chances will be increasing heading into the earlier part of this upcoming week. (WRDW)

Rain chances hang around in the forecast through Wednesday with the better chance for rain being later in the day for your Wednesday. Storms look possible by Thursday with an approaching cold front. Strong to severe storm chances will be dependent on the timing of the front. Rain totals look to be over an inch for many locations between Monday night and Thursday night. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

