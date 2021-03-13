US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) - Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.

Let’s #StayHealthyStaySecure! We recommend arriving early and social distancing. Please note, wearing a mask is required. For more info about our response to COVID-19 and adjustments made at security screening checkpoints, please visit: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/GglSJS6ZrZ — TSA (@TSA) March 12, 2021

Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”

President Joe Biden marked Thursday’s first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.

