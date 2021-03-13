The 47th Annual Concert Series Returns to Hopelands Gardens this Summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a one-year hiatus, the highly anticipated 47th Annual Hopelands Concert Series returns this April, May, and June. The series will kick off on April 5 at 6:30 PM.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Picnic dinners are welcomed, but alcohol is strictly prohibited. The concert series is family friendly and there is no cost to attend. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will take place at the Odell Weeks Center at 1700 Whiskey Rd. in Gym 2. Face coverings will be required indoors.

Event parking is provided across the street from Hopelands Gardens at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at Rye Patch on Berrie Road.

We are pleased to announce 2021 Hopelands Concert Series performances. Dates and performers are subject to change:

April 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM: Josh Martin and Mod Squad, sponsored by Vikki & Brandi at Meybohm, The Aiken Homes Team.

An eclectic group that is skilled in several genres. All of the members have played across the U.S. from Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club, cruise ships, Vegas, Memphis and Nashville.

April 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM: The Experiment and the I-20 Horns, sponsored by Hearing Associates of South Carolina. The Experiment and the I-20 Horns is THE choice band in the CSRA for an eclectic mix of old-school and modern dance music.

April 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM: The Aiken Brass, sponsored by Cumberland Village. Aiken Brass is made up of six members and has been performing for over 20 years at church services, weddings, festivals, and parties. Members of the group often perform with many other organizations throughout the community.

April 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM: Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance, sponsored by Security Federal. Why have two groups when they are better together? TWO multi-national award winning teams have formed together to form the NEW Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance. Their high energy performances put a modern twist on the traditional clogging folk dance.

May 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Aiken Youth Orchestra, sponsored by Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Aiken Youth Orchestra began in 2002 under the direction of Dr. Richard Maltz in partnership with Public Education Partners as a home for string students through the Aiken Center for the Arts. Aiken Youth Orchestras now feature two levels of ensembles with students both school-aged and young-at-heart. Now under the direction of Adam DePriest, AYO is the premier student orchestra for Aiken County and has grown to performing advancing repertoire with multiple performances throughout the year with an engaging community presence.

May 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Preston and Weston An Aiken favorite, Preston & Weston offer spirited renditions of R&B classics, shag, beach and pop music. Their mix also includes jazz standards, reggae, blues and even some country. Preston and Weston have lots of vocals, lots of laughs, and lots of fun.

May 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Chris Ndeti & Mama Says Band, sponsored by Overflow Foundation.

Chris Ndeti is a dynamic and versatile female acoustic rock/soul performer. She currently performs local venues around the Aiken and Augusta area. In 2011 the funk rock band Mama Says was formed and while they no longer perform together full time they still have a loyal following. Their music genre is described as funk, rock and blues in both covers and originals.

May 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Swingsation of Aiken, sponsored by Women of Woodside. Established in 1990, Swingsation, is an 18-piece big band with vocals performing music from the 30′s and 40′s up to today.

May 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Aiken Civic Ballet Company, sponsored by Friends of Hopelands Gardens & Rye Patch, LLC. The Aiken Civic Ballet Company, South Carolina’s longest continuously-operating dance company. ACBC produces original ballets and contemporary dance works under the direction of Artistic Director, Diane Toole Miller.

June 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Aiken Community Theatre – Broadway Review, sponsored by Aiken Performing Arts. The Aiken Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to entertain, educate, and enrich our community by providing a quality theatre experience. They have put together a Broadway Review for the Concert Series, showcasing some of their most beloved songs and a variety of performers.

June 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM: 4 Cats in the Doghouse, sponsored by The Willcox. 4 Cats in the Doghouse is a jazz quartet that plays jazz and pop/dance music for all occasions.

June 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Southern Meltdown

The Southern Meltdown Band has been together for over a decade, with deep roots in Country and Southern Rock, with a little bit of the Oldies thrown in.

June 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM: Parris Island Marine Band, sponsored by The Screenprint Factory and Friends of Hopelands Gardens & Rye Patch, LLC.

The Parris Island Marine Band has been a part of the Hopelands Concert Series for over 30 years, performing patriotic staples like John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” This crowd favorite completes the Hopelands Concert Series on a high note.

For more information, please call 803-642-7631. The rain-out hotline is available at 803-643-4661 for more information in the event of inclement weather. Further details and schedule updates can be found online at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/hopelandsconcerts/.

