Pedestrian struck in hit and run on Whiskey Rd in Aiken

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is on the run after striking a pedestrian on Whiskey Rd in Aiken.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says the call came in around 11 tonight. The pedestrian is being treated on scene, and they are looking for a vehicle that fled from the scene.

They do not have a vehicle description at this time.

We will provide details as this develops.

