Movie starring Joe Jonas to begin filming in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A book based on an heroic war hero will make its way to the movie screen, by way of Statesboro.

In a matter of days, you’ll begin seeing vintage military aircraft flying over the Statesboro-Bulloch County airport north of town. A production company will be shooting scenes in Savannah and also here.

They’ve built the top of an aircraft carrier - almost to full scale. The movie will be based on the book Devotion. It chronicled the career of Ensign Jesse L. Brown - the Navy’s first African American pilot and his friendship with a fellow pilot. The cast includes actor and pop star Joe Jonas.

“You just don’t see this sort of thing. And to have it at Statesboro airport, when they had their choice of so many other places, is very cool,” said local pilot Richard Marz.

They’re expected to be here until they wrap up in late Spring.

