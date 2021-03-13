Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the...
Gov. Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order for Georgia
Stock graphic
Driver identified in deadly Aiken County crash
File image
Brothers charged with molesting victim over 15 years in Aiken
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination
Salena Travis-Scott
Bond set at $60,000 for Augusta mom accused in her 1-year-old boy’s death

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro
Movie starring Joe Jonas to begin filming in Statesboro
Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro
Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro