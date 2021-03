HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem firefighters are working to contain a large wildland near Lamkin Road, behind a subdivision.

Officials say there is no danger to surrounding property or structures.

Georgia Forestry Commission is also on the scene.

-WILDLAND FIRE- HFD is currently operating on the scene of a large wildland fire off of Lamkin Rd. directly behind... Posted by Harlem Fire Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

