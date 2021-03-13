Advertisement

Harlem city workers rescue dog from solid waste trap

Firefighters with the Harlem Fire Department responded to an animal call.
Firefighters with the Harlem Fire Department responded to an animal call.(Source: Harlem Fire Department)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City workers responded to the city wastewater treatment plant for an animal rescue.

The department found a dog trapped inside the solid waste holding area of the facility.

Firefighters and city workers worked to lower a boat into the facility which was used to rescue the dog.

The dog was then checked for injuries and given a good bath before being turned over to Columbia County Animal Services.

Some viewers may find the photo below disturbing.

Firefighters found this stray pup stuck in a pool of solid waste.
Firefighters found this stray pup stuck in a pool of solid waste.(Source: Harlem Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the...
Gov. Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order for Georgia
Stock graphic
Driver identified in deadly Aiken County crash
File image
Brothers charged with molesting victim over 15 years in Aiken
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination
Salena Travis-Scott
Bond set at $60,000 for Augusta mom accused in her 1-year-old boy’s death

Latest News

Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro
Movie starring Joe Jonas to begin filming in Statesboro
Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro
Local pilots excited to see movie filmed in Statesboro
Cross Creek takes home two championships
Cross Creek takes home two championships
Pedestrian struck in hit and run on Whiskey Rd in Aiken
Pedestrian struck in hit and run on Whiskey Rd in Aiken