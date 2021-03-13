Harlem city workers rescue dog from solid waste trap
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City workers responded to the city wastewater treatment plant for an animal rescue.
The department found a dog trapped inside the solid waste holding area of the facility.
Firefighters and city workers worked to lower a boat into the facility which was used to rescue the dog.
The dog was then checked for injuries and given a good bath before being turned over to Columbia County Animal Services.
Some viewers may find the photo below disturbing.
