Harlem city workers rescue dog from solid waste trap

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City workers responded to the city wastewater treatment plant for an animal rescue.

The department found a dog trapped inside the solid waste holding area of the facility.

Firefighters and city workers worked to lower a boat into the facility which was used to rescue the dog.

The dog was then checked for injuries and given a good bath before being turned over to Columbia County Animal Services.

Some viewers may find the photo below disturbing.

Firefighters found this stray pup stuck in a pool of solid waste. (Source: Harlem Fire Department)

