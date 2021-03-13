Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on drug, firearm charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Friday morning.

Officers say they found Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. with a weapon on his lap.

According to officials, Kendrick is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Rock Hill.

He was given a personal recognizance bond Friday morning.

Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson last month. He’s a former five-star prospect and currently in the NCAA transfer portal.

