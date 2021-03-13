Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we were able to see a little more sunshine which allowed the temperatures to rise into the mid 80s at Bush Field, 2 degrees from tying a record that was set back in 1990. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures falling into the low 50s by morning. Don’t forget to set those clocks ahead tonight at Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday as the stalled backdoor front hangs around the region. Despite the clouds, highs should be able to make it up to the low 80′s in the afternoon. Winds will be variable during the day depending on what side of the front you’re located.

Rain chances begin to increase early next week. A few spotty showers look possible Monday, but rain totals look minimal. The higher chance for rain moves in Tuesday with an approaching area of low pressure and cold front. Rain coverage and totals look to increase more Tuesday with the system moving through.

Most of Wednesday currently looks dry outside of a few isolated showers. Storms look possible by Thursday with an approaching cold front. Storm chances will be dependent on the timing of the front. Rain totals look to be over an inch for many locations between Monday night and Thursday night.. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

