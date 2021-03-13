$5 at Staples in Aiken provides students the supplies to succeed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every time you pay $5 in Staples’ annual donation drive, schools in the Aiken Public School District receive supplies.

Aretha Tarber has been working with kids at Chukker Creek Elementary as a school counselor for three years.

“I saw a lot of the needs that kids had as a classroom teacher and I felt like in the role as a school counselor I could kind of help students with some of the home issues that they are having.”

She says this school year she has seen an increase of kids who need school supplies, clothing, and even food.

Tarber, once a teacher herself, understands the financial struggle teachers may face as well.

“I think that it all takes a toll, but this is something you’re just passionate about so when we go into education, we know that this is something that’s expected,” she said. “Especially when we went through the teacher program, I know that this is something that happens. We don’t go into it blindly, but we always appreciate the help from others.”

And that help comes in the form of a $5 donation made at Staples in Aiken. It pays for one of these bags full of pencils, crayons, markers, and even PPE.

Paula Broadwater is the manager and says this year has been very successful. They have donated 500 school bags so far to the school district.

“Our teachers and educators have really faced a lot this last year and the students and parents as well, so any small thing that we can do, we’re just glad to help,” Broadwater said.

Staples is still accepting donations for supplies and will keep it going throughout the year. The donations will be distributed to the schools, and students in need the most.

“It’s amazing that we have people in our community who realize the importance of education and helping our families and that to me is truly impressive,” Jeanie Glover, chief instructional officer at Aiken Public Schools, said.

Tarber says seeing the community step in to support education is amazing.

“We love the support from others just to know that people see the good work that is being done in the schools and are willing to help us,” she said.

Staples has an additional 120 bags right now ready to be given since their last donation. They say they hope they can keep giving more.

If you want to make a donation, it’s just $5 to do so.

