This restaurant is bringing some new flavors to downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While some businesses continue to struggle through the pandemic, some are getting back on their feet, and some are starting a new adventure.

A new restaurant opens Friday in downtown Aiken, and it’s offering a different taste to the area.

One fan is likely to be Ming Chen.

“Aw, man, I love seafood,” he said.

For him, the more options, the better.

“So you want to have a steak somewhere downtown. I’m sure I can find one somewhere, but you know but I think seafood is not as popular or not as dominant,” he said.

That’s why Ericka Jones, co-owner of Palmetto Seafood, says she wanted to bring something different to downtown Aiken.

“It was the perfect location, the perfect spot, the perfect city, because Aiken really is growing,” she said.

She says it’s not only a different kind of food but also a different kind of flavor that will take your tastebuds on a journey.

“We have a secret sauce that we have — our own garlic butter sauce that we make from scratch,” she said. “No one knows the recipe. We keep it secret on purpose.”

She says the community is overwhelmed with excitement, and residents have welcomed the restaurant with open arms.

“People have come in and asked, ‘Are y’all open? Are y’all open?’” she said. “We have to tell them, ‘No, it’s coming, it’s coming.”

She says it’s all about meeting new people and seeing new faces

“You will be satisfied, and that is guaranteed,” Jones said.

And she’ll be building new relationships with seafood lovers like Chen.

“It’s awesome. I’m foodie,” Chen said. “Just getting us more choices is a really good feeling … You always want to have more options.”

