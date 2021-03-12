T. W. Josey High School girls basketball team wins state championship

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In three of Josey’s playoff games this season, the Eagles had to come back in order to win.

Now, the Eagles of Josey faced Fannin County seeking their first title since 1998.

The Eagles and Lady Rebels were shot for shot, and bucket for bucket in the first half, with Fannin County holding the lead 23-19 heading to halftime.

The future seemed a bit bleak as Josey had a nightmare start in the second half. They found themselves down by as much as 14 thanks to hot shooting from Rebecca Ledford and the Lady Rebels.

But the Eagles didn’t quit there, and Ky’shonna Brown got the Eagles within 8 points at the end of the third quarter.

And in the biggest play of the game, Aquoyas Cody came in with the steal, and then Deajah Houck sealed the deal with the lay-up to give the Eagles the lead with less than a minute to go in the fourth.

The remarkable season for Josey finishes in the best way possible with a 47-42 lead over Fannin County, and the title of Class 2A Champions.

And with a 20-year plus drought over, head coach Jawan Bailey never had a doubt in his team.

“I had to tell myself about 3 or 4 times in that second half like ‘Hey, we’ve been here before, we’ve done this before, don’t get down, don’t let the girls see you get down, and don’t allow them to get down.’ We were never in a terrible spot where we didn’t believe we could close this one out,” he said.

The Eagles finished the season with a 20-6 record.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.