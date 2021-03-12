Advertisement

Snell’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Hawks over Raptors 121-120

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tony Snell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks came back from a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 121-120. Trae Young scored 37 points for the Hawks, who won their third straight.

Norman Powell scored 33 points for Toronto and Chris Boucher had another big game off the bench with 29 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Lowry, who moved into second place on Toronto’s career scoring list, finished with 17 points and 12 assists.

Boucher followed his career-high, 30-point game on March 4 to help Toronto come back from an early 19-point deficit.

