SC State Fair announces Spring fair food drive-thru event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-thru fair food event.

Attendees will be able to get their favorite fair foods from the safety of their vehicles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on April 6 until April 11.

“We appreciate everyone that came to our October fair food drive-thru and look forward to seeing you in April. Our food vendors are ready and anxiously await your return, especially in light of this difficult season,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “It is a true win-win!”

The event is a twist on the drive-thru restaurant concept. You’ll be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Guests will then work their way through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food. Each of the lines contain the same offerings.

Event organizers say this traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so event goers can order their fair food quickly.

There is no entrance fee for the event. ((Source: SC State Fair))

Additional details can be found at scstatefair.org.

