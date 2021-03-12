Prescribed burns helping habitat and wildlife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve probably seen smoky skies this week. It’s because there’s been a lot of controlled burns recently. Close to 2 million acres of land are managed through planned fires in Georgia and South Carolina every year.

While smoke from prescribed burns can be an inconvenience, they do serve a purpose.

Travis Sumner, the Hunting Heritage Center and Habitat Manager for the National Wild Turkey Federation, says, “burning is not bad, burning is good. It creates awesome habitat and it is the way to go if you want good timber and wildlife on your property”.

Sumner has been using controlled burns to manage land around the southeast for year. He added, “it creates really good turkey habitat for nesting and broods, it will create good bedding habitat for deer later on, but also the songbirds. You notice a few bluebird boxes in the back, so it is very beneficial”.

These burns diversify habitat, stimulate growth of desirable plants and trees, and help prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Weather is the most important aspect of deciding when to burn. Sumner said, “the wind direction, relative humidity is going to play a big factor in how this fire is going to burn, how fast it will burn, if it will get out of control”. On an ideal burning day, we need a good mixing height, which means once that smoke starts, it’s going to rise high in the sky and be transported away from the ground.

Smoke management is key. The last thing burn managers want is smoke from their burn covering highways or affecting neighborhoods. Sumner added, “there is prescribed fire manager courses, smoke management guidelines, learn to burn classes that we offer here with the national wild turkey federation. All kinds of help”.

If you’re interested in learning more on how to do prescribed burns on your property, check out the links below:

