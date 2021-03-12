Advertisement

Police track Ga. rape suspect using cellphone stolen in attack

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged a south Georgia man with two rapes after police say they tracked down a cellphone he stole in the second attack.

Fredric Wallice Jones III remains jailed after having been denied bail.

It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him. Jones was arrested Monday less than an hour after a woman told police a man armed with a knife broke down her kitchen door and assaulted her.

Police say they found Jones by tracking down the woman’s phone.

Once they arrested him, they also charged him in a January rape. Jones is also charged with breaking into a house while people were sleeping and stealing purses, which were found Tuesday.

