Police track Ga. rape suspect using cellphone stolen in attack

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged a south Georgia man with two rapes after police say they tracked down a cellphone he stole in the second attack.

Fredric Wallice Jones III remains jailed after having been denied bail.

It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him. Jones was arrested Monday less than an hour after a woman told police a man armed with a knife broke down her kitchen door and assaulted her.

Police say they found Jones by tracking down the woman’s phone.

Once they arrested him, they also charged him in a January rape. Jones is also charged with breaking into a house while people were sleeping and stealing purses, which were found Tuesday.

