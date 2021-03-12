Parents with kids could get a huge tax credit with this COVID-19 relief bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lots of people will start checking their bank accounts this weekend. That’s the earliest your stimulus checks could start rolling in.

President Joe Biden signed the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill yesterday. And if you have kids, the relief bill could be big in another way.

The bill is set to give families $3,600 if they have a child under the age of 6. And $3,000 for every kid who are age 6 through 17 years old.

In a typical year in order to get a child tax credit, you must have been working. But that’s a thing of the past this year.

We spoke with a tax professional who says there’s a lot of big changes you need to know about. She says this could benefit millions of families more than ever before.

“There’s no phase-in rate, which means you get the full credit regardless of whether your parent earns money or not. And that’s a huge change in how taxes are typically delivered,” Elaine Maag, principal research associate at the Tax Policy Center, said.

In a typical year, working parents only receive around $2,000 per child. This year, the system will benefit more low-income families by giving them more money.

“Nationally, there are roughly 10 million children who were projected to be in poverty for 2021. This legislation drops that number to about 5 million. Roughly cutting poverty in half,” Maag explained.

And for many kids who come to the Boys and Girls Club, it could mean a world of a difference.

“We do get kids from across the board, but I will say 72 percent of our club kids are living at or below the poverty level in Augusta,” Maria Henry, chief communications and engagement officer, said.

The Boys and Girls Club affords each kid here with a snack and dinner.

According to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, about 30 percent, or 14,000, Richmond County kids face food insecurity.

And with such a high need, many are hopeful there’s change headed towards our kids who need it the most.

“Because if they’re not getting their basic needs met, then that’s affecting them for a lifetime,” Maag said.

The tax policy center says you’ll get half your credit in payments until December. That means you’ll see some of the money earlier than ever before.

They tell us it’s still up to the treasury if those payments will come monthly or quarterly.

